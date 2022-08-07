iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 198,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 317.8% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 196.4% during the first quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $948,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

