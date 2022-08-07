iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.82

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.82 and traded as low as $24.41. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 375,991 shares.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Italy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWI. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 71,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Shayne & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.