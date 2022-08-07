iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Increased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $122.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.31. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.