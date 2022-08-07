iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,063,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $122.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.31. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.