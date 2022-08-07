iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $54,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 85,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $154.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

