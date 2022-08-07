iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 758,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 139.7% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $250.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

