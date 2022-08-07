iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $415.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.