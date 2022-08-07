iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.8% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $415.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.95 and a 200 day moving average of $419.65.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

