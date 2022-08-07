ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion. ITT also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.35-4.65 EPS.

NYSE ITT opened at $78.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. ITT has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in ITT by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 397,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,886,000 after buying an additional 123,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in ITT by 1,278.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 27,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 25,114 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of ITT by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 346,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1,882.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

