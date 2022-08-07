Jarvis+ Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $77,906.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $199,257.72 and $77,906.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,296.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00131029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00036237 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

JAR is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. "

