Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.98-$3.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,328,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,149. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

