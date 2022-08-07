JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.64

Shares of JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.64 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 97.14 ($1.19). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 433,291 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Russian Securities Trading Down 10.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £34.17 million and a PE ratio of 23.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.52.

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

