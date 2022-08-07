Juventus Fan Token Achieves Market Cap of $7.50 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and $11.83 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juventus Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $5.70 or 0.00024464 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,290.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00132813 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00035538 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00066562 BTC.
Juventus Fan Token Coin Profile
Juventus Fan Token (JUV) is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.
Juventus Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
