Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.63 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KAMN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Stock Performance

Shares of KAMN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 198,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kaman

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kaman by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Kaman by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.