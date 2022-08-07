Kawa Capital Management Inc Buys New Stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC)

Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Worldwide Webb Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,896,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $9,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Worldwide Webb Acquisition alerts:

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

About Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.