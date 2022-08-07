Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to Underperform

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 6,859,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,109,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 819,800 shares of company stock worth $6,843,633 over the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,650,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 492,836 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.