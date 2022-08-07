Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Kellogg updated its FY22 guidance to $4.24 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.12-$4.12 EPS.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K opened at $75.04 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Kellogg by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

