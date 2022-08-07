Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,132 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 174,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $247.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.44 and a 200-day moving average of $216.15. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.