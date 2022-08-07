Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 19,330 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $106,003,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after buying an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.