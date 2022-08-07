Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 2,261 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $259.23 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.78. The company has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

