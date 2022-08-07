Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 3,495 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

