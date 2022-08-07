Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Target were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $166.13 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

