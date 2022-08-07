Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 29,536 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 122,730 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 675,370 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $79,937,000 after acquiring an additional 35,759 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 48.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 202,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

