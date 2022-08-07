Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $10.98 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $150.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day moving average of $147.11. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

