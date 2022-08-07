Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $10.98 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $5,649,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 114,669 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.35.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $150.21 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day moving average of $147.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

