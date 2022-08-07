Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $9.97 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $196.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

