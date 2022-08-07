Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Accenture were worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $309.35 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.13 and a 200-day moving average of $308.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.