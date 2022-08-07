Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 840 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,128,341,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV opened at $475.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.14. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

