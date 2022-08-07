Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 2,311 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $196.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.86 and a 200 day moving average of $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

