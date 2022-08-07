Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after acquiring an additional 397,541 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

