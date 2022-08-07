Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Shares of AMGN opened at $246.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 188.78% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

