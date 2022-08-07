Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $5.45 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after buying an additional 903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after buying an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $259.23 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.78.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.