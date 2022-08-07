Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 2,488 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,746,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.63, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.93. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

