Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $49.27 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

