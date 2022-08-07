KeyCorp Comments on Yelp Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Yelp in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Yelp Price Performance

Yelp stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. Yelp has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Yelp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,546 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Yelp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 140,216 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 41,774 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Yelp by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,688 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $171,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,913 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,484.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,605 shares of company stock worth $1,021,250. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

