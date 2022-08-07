KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.18% of KLA worth $99,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in KLA by 53,951.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after acquiring an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 297.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,887,000 after acquiring an additional 474,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in KLA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 805,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,856,000 after acquiring an additional 243,339 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $395.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.77.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

