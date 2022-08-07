Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.51. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 9,050 shares.

Koil Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Koil Energy Solutions alerts:

Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Koil Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter.

About Koil Energy Solutions

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koil Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koil Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.