Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €92.00 ($94.85) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($94.85) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($124.74) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Krones Stock Performance

Shares of KRN stock opened at €86.15 ($88.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €79.79 and its 200 day moving average is €79.62. Krones has a 12 month low of €67.50 ($69.59) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($102.68).

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

