Kryll (KRL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $329,305.00

Kryll (KRL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Kryll has a market capitalization of $18.02 million and approximately $329,305.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kryll Coin Profile

KRL is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,446,598 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kryll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

