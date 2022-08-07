Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,500 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after purchasing an additional 452,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $810,340,000 after purchasing an additional 516,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $593,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSH opened at $68.72 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

