Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

