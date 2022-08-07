Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $528,021,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $236.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.51. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

