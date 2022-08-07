Lake Street Financial LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after buying an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ETN opened at $148.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.98.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

