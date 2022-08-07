Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 392,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,097,000 after acquiring an additional 116,996 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,761,666. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $118.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

