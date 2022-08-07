Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,267,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after acquiring an additional 113,388 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

