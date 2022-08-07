Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 842 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,156,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,872,000 after purchasing an additional 395,632 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 203,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 190,298 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,577,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 354,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 110,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,337,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $48.39 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $56.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.