Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Lantheus updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

Lantheus Trading Up 10.3 %

LNTH traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,950.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $74,308.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,987.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,950.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,798 shares of company stock worth $1,676,307 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

