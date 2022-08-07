Lattice Token (LTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $163,205.00

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $20.80 million and $163,205.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003129 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lattice Token has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00772554 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014577 BTC.
About Lattice Token
Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange.
Lattice Token Coin Trading
