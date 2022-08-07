Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $773.98

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 773.98 ($9.48) and traded as high as GBX 778.55 ($9.54). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 773 ($9.47), with a volume of 130,845 shares trading hands.

Law Debenture Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 773.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 788.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £975.76 million and a P/E ratio of 628.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Law Debenture Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is 2,357.72%.

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

