Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.53

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and traded as high as $16.63. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 35,367 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGGNY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 329 ($4.03) to GBX 298 ($3.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

